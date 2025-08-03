A word from our sponsors: Aug. 3, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Disruption Over Dialogue: Steil’s Elkhorn listening session underscores need for civil engagement On Thursday, July 31, a diverse group of Congressman Bryan Steil’s constituents—sometraveling from as far as Kenosha—gathered in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, for a long-anticipatedlistening session. Hopes were high that this town hall would offer a genuine exchange between ourrepresentative and the community, where voters could hear Steil’s reasoning behind recentlegislative decisions and, in turn, share their […] Grace Allen

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of August 2, 2025 Catch up on the biggest stories making headlines in Racine County this week. From major community developments and heartbreaking local news to upcoming events and public safety updates, these are the five most-read stories you won’t want to miss. Here’s your chance to see what everyone’s talking about. Top Stories: Conclusion: Stay tuned for more […] Racine County Eye Staff

Schroeckenthaler Leads Kuiper After Racine County Men’s Open First Round BURLINGTON, Wis. – Defending champion Ricky Kuiper got off to a great start in the Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament Friday at Browns Lake Golf Course. Eric Schroeckenthaler upstaged him just a bit. Schroeckenthaler, an assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, matched his best-ever start in the tournament with a 4-under-par 68 and has […] Robb Luehr

How to Protect Yourself During Poor Air Quality Days: A Pulmonologist’s Advice As wildfires become more frequent and intense, many communities are feeling the effects of poor air quality—even hundreds of miles from the flames. Wildfire smoke contains a mix of gases and fine particles that can irritate the lungs and worsen chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis. Even healthy individuals may experience symptoms such […] Racine County Eye Staff