Joseph Nepomuceno graduates from College of the Holy Cross

Joseph Nepomuceno of Twin Lakes received a bachelor of arts degree Magna Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross.

Nepomuceno is among 733 bachelor of arts degree recipients Holy Cross celebrated at its 179th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 23 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Linda LeMura, president of Le Moyne College and the first female layperson to be named president of a Jesuit institution of higher education in the United States delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2025 and received an honorary degree.

“Graduates, my wish for you-today, and every day-is that you will hold tight to your skills and to your dreams,” said LeMura. “Treasure them both. Your dreams will inspire your work, and your work will inspire your dreams. Never let go of the whimsical, poetical, visionary dreamer that lives in each and every one of you.”

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., was founded in 843.