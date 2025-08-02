Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Lots of racing at the Kenosha County Fair

There’s two days of racing at the Kenosha County Fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the program will feature Winged 604 Sprints, IMCA Modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Gates open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6:45 p.m. This event included with fair admission. There also will be a strongest fan tire toss.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the program will feature Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute plus WingLESS Sprints and Lightning Sprints. Gates open at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. for advance ticket purchases) Racing starts at 6:45 p.m. An additional fee of applies for ages 12 and older. 11 and under free.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 13-17.