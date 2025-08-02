A word from our sponsors: Aug. 2, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

How to Protect Yourself During Poor Air Quality Days: A Pulmonologist’s Advice As wildfires become more frequent and intense, many communities are feeling the effects of poor air quality—even hundreds of miles from the flames. Wildfire smoke contains a mix of gases and fine particles that can irritate the lungs and worsen chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis. Even healthy individuals may experience symptoms such […] Racine County Eye Staff

Bipartisan bill to aid recruiting at small police depts stalls after state budget snub “The state of recruitment and retention in police agencies is in trouble.” This story also appeared in The Badger Project That’s according to a 2024 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. And Wisconsin’s police departments aren’t strangers to the staffing shortage. The total number of law enforcement officers in Wisconsin has dropped for years […] Annie Pulley

Rent Smart training helps tenants navigate Wisconsin’s housing crunch In an increasingly tough housing market, a University of Wisconsin program seeks to give renters a leg up in their search for safe, affordable housing by educating them about the process and improving their standing with landlords. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Rent Smart, a free, six-module course developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison […] Janelle Mella

15-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from water at Carre-Hogle Park RACINE, WI — A 15-year-old Racine girl is in critical condition after being pulled from the water Thursday evening at Carre-Hogle Park, near 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Racine County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls around 6:20 p.m. reporting a female struggling […] Heather Asiyanbi