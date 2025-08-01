Local students named to Milwaukee School of Engineering Spring Semester 2025 Dean’s List

The following individuals with local connections were among Milwaukee School of Engineering students named to the Spring Semester 2025 Dean’s List.

Joshua Delavan of Bristol was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Delavan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Avery Evans of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Evans is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Joshua Felske of Salem was named to the MSOE Dean’s List with High Honors. Felske is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Max Galton of Bristol was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Galton is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Hyde is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience.

Carter Jaffray of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Jaffray is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Josiah Mathews of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Mathews is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Elle O’Reilly of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . O’Reilly is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Management.

Connor Rutherford of Trevor was named to the MSOE Dean’s List . Rutherford is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Oskar Sierzega of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List with High Honors. Sierzega is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Chidubem Uchegbu of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List with High Honors. Uchegbu is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Brayden Van Heirseele of Kenosha was named to the MSOE Dean’s List with High Honors. Van Heirseele is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.