Aug. 1, 2025 lake test results: Swim closures and cautions removed for Lake Shangri-la, Hoag Park beach and Rock Lake

A swim closure at Lake Shangri-la and swim cautions at Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake and Rock Lake have all been lifted after resampling showed E.coli levels within acceptable range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Thursday that prompted dropping the closure and cautions were:

Lake Shangri-la: 194.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park: 91.0 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake: 105.0 E.coli/100 mL