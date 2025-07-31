Lake test results July 31, 2025: Lake Shangri-la under swim closure; Hoag Park beach & Rock Lake under swim caution

Lake Shangri-la remains under a swim closure; and Hoag Park beach and Rock Lake are under swim cautions after resampling Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that prompted the closures and cautions were:

Hoag Park 517.0 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri-la 1120.0 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake 613.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled.