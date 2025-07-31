Kenosha County Health Officer resigns; search underway for replacement

From the Kenosha County Department of Human Services:

Kenosha County Health Officer Lori Plahmer has resigned from her position and a search for her successor is now underway, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced (Tuesday).

Plahmer, whose resignation was effective Monday, had served as Public Health Director and Health Officer since January 2024 after working in other roles within the division.

“I thank Lori for her contributions and commitment to Public Health,” Kerkman said. “I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Plahmer joined Kenosha County Public Health in 2020 as a temporary nurse assisting with the pandemic response. She was promoted to Clinical Services Manager in 2021 and Interim Director of the Division of Public Health in 2023.

Kerkman said she and the county’s Human Services leadership team will begin the search immediately to identify a successor to lead the Division of Public Health.