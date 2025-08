Stylish Comfort with Outdoor Chaise Lounges When it comes to creating the perfect outdoor sanctuary, few pieces of furniture rival the appeal and function of an outdoor chaise lounges setup. These elegant loungers do more than offer a place to relax — they transform your patio, poolside, or garden into a luxurious retreat. Whether you’re soaking up the sun, reading a […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine’s $1.7M federal block grants plan: Alders clash about code enforcement vs. neighborhood repairs RACINE — Racine’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board on Monday approved a $1.74 million federal spending plan on Monday, but not without sharp debate over whether too much money is being allocated to code enforcement instead of much-needed neighborhood infrastructure repairs. The plan outlines how Racine will use federal CDBG and Emergency Solutions […] Denise Lockwood

Federal axe falls on housing & infrastructure; Racine faces million-dollar cuts in 2026 RACINE, WI — Racine is staring down the barrel of significant federal funding cuts with the potential to lose millions in crucial support for its housing and neighborhood services. These drastic reductions stem from the recently passed 2025 federal budget, which will virtually eliminate key programs that cities like Racine have relied upon for decades. Housing […] Denise Lockwood

Federal block grants: Decoding Racine’s five-year vision that extends beyond 2025 RACINE, WI — When Racine’s CDBG Advisory Board on July 28 approved the city’s 2025 federal funding plan, much of the public conversation focused on what would — and wouldn’t — get funded next year. But the plan the city is building goes far beyond 2025. While Monday’s vote approved the city’s immediate 2025 Annual […] Denise Lockwood