Air Quality Alert

Union Grove HS begins major renovation project UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School (UGHS) is undergoing a $34.9 million renovation to upgrade safety, accessibility, and infrastructure, with major improvements set for completion by the start of the 2025–26 school year. With the bathrooms being in rough shape, Superintendent Thomas Johnson said it’s one of the district’s main priorities along with creating […] Grant Ritchey

Pogosyan pleads guilty to smuggling lab equipment to Russian companies, faces up to 35 years in prison MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison resident Andrew Pogosyan pleaded guilty Tuesday to smuggling lab equipment to Russian companies in violation of trade sanctions the United States imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. This story also appeared in Associated Press Federal prosecutors charged Pogosyan, a 68-year-old Russian-born U.S. citizen who lives in Madison, in June in a […] Associated Press

Wisconsin elections, already flooded with cash, could get even more expensive Elections in Wisconsin are setting new spending records every year, but the U.S. Supreme Court appears set to allow even more money into political races across the country if it rules the way experts expect it to in a pending case. This story also appeared in The Badger Project A case brought to the court […] Annie Pulley

Gig worker bill would declare rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors, supporters push for it to pass Backers of legislation that would block gig drivers from app-based rideshare and delivery businesses from being declared employees are making a full-court press to persuade Gov. Tony Evers to sign the measure into law. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner If enacted, AB 269 would automatically classify drivers for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and similar businesses as […] Erik Gunn