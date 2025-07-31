Air Quality Alert
Jul 31st, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Smoke across all of southern Wisconsin until noon of Friday.
Widespread Unhealthy (Red) AQI for PM2.5 is expected across Wisconsin on Thursday, with NowCast AQI values in the Very Unhealthy (Purple) category possible. Conditions are expected to slowly improve beginning Friday. However, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) to Unhealthy (Red) AQI will remain possible through the weekend.
People who are sensitive, or have asthma or heart problems should take caution.
