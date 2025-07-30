Some rain expected
Jul 30th, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.
Occasional thunderstorms are expected today. A few strong storms are possible near the state line. High near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin until noon July 31st. The air will be impacted by smoke from Canadian wild fires.
