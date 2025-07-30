2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: The fair has plenty of pull

Note: Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

The Kenosha County Fair has plenty of pull — as in pulling competitions.

There will be two nights of truck and tractors pulls in the grandstand this year.

Badger Truck Pullers is scheduled for Thursday starting at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. Several classes will be sure to please even the most experienced fan in this jam-packed contest. Details here. This event is included in fair admission. combine demolition derby will follow the pulls.

On Friday night, NTPA will be holding tractor pulls starting at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. Details here. There is an additional charge for this event beyond fair admission. Fireworks will follow the pulls.

The Kenosha County Fair runs this year from Aug. 13-17.