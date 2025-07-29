Tori Schuler, Brynn McNeill graduate from Millikin University

Millikin University honored more than 270 graduates from the Class of 2025 with two Commencement ceremonies in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on May 18.

Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Tabor School of Business participated in the morning ceremony, and graduates from the College of Fine Arts and the College of Professional Studies were honored in the afternoon ceremony. Among the graduates were:

Tori Schuler of Kenosha

Brynn McNeill of Bristol

