July 29, 2025 lake test results: Swim closures for Lilly Lake, Lake Shangri-la; swim cautions for Lance Park, Hoag Park, Rock Lake

Lilly Lake beach and Lake Shangri-la are under swim closures and Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes, Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake and Rock Lake are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Monday showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

We will have full test results later. Check back.