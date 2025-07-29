2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

Caledonia data center proposal draws concern, delays vote for community input CALEDONIA — A controversial proposal to rezone more than 240 acres of farmland and rural homesteads into a data center campus has been paused, following hours of public testimony that drew emotional appeals, environmental concerns, and skepticism over transparency. Located across the street from the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant, much of the property […] Denise Lockwood

2026 Wisconsin governor’s race: Democratic secretary of state won’t run but mulls lieutenant governor bid MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski doesn’t plan to run for governor or for a full term in her current position, but she is considering running for lieutenant governor next year, an adviser said Monday. This story also appeared in Associated Press Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he won’t seek a […] Scott Bauer

Kenosha YMCA and Tender Touch to Host 11th Annual Adaptive Triathlon on Aug. 10 More than 80 children and young adults will take part in the 11th annual Tri My Best Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Kenosha YMCA, showcasing their determination and abilities in a customized swim-bike-run event designed for athletes of all abilities. Inclusive Event for All Abilities The adaptive triathlon, organized by Tender Touch and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Bolstered by more competitive districts, Democrats traded votes for a few budget wins The largest funding increase for the University of Wisconsin System in nearly 20 years. More than $360 million to support the state’s child care industry. And a $1.4 billion increase in revenue for public schools. This story also appeared in The Badger Project That’s what Senate Democrats in the state Legislature were able to trade […] Annie Pulley