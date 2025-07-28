Heat Advisory today from noon to 8 pm.

Today will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

In the evening a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.