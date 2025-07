Racine to Celebrate National Night Out With Community Kick-Off and Neighborhood Events Racine residents are invited to join the city’s 34th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, with a 4 p.m. kick-off ceremony at the Robert Quintanilla Community Oriented Policing House, followed by more than 35 block parties and community gatherings across the city. Strengthening Community and Law Enforcement Bonds National Night Out, known as […] Racine County Eye Staff

Digital Wagers, Local Flavor: Social Casino Sites with a Community Touch Social casinos are no longer just casual time-fillers. In 2025, the most engaging platforms combine interactive features with regional flavor, transforming simple games into digital social spaces. These platforms go beyond gameplay by offering players the chance to connect, communicate, and feel culturally grounded. What started as slot simulators has become something far more social […] Racine County Eye Staff

‘They’re just lost without him’: Family of Joseph Lee still seeking answers after jail death RACINE, WI — Joseph Lee’s children started this year with plans, routines, and a father they called regularly. Now, they are in therapy, on medication, and trying to understand why he isn’t coming home. “My kids are lost without him,” said Alyssa Sura, Lee’s former fiancée and the mother of three of his children. “They’re […] Heather Asiyanbi

Christy Hoff Named ArtRoot’s 19th Writer-in-Residence ArtRoot has selected local poet Christy Hoff as its 19th Writer-in-Residence, a six-month position aimed at celebrating and supporting writers in Racine and Kenosha counties. Hoff’s Literary Background Hoff, who earned an honorable mention in the Wisconsin Writers Association Jade Ring Contest, is preparing to release her first book of poetry this summer. She is […] Racine County Eye Staff