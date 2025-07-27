Carter Boerman named to University of Alabama Spring 2025 Dean’s List

Carter Boerman of Bristol was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2025.

A total of 14,289 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

For more information visit news.ua.edu.

