Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 28, 2025

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- PHILLIP P. & JENNIFER L. ZELEK, 40300 Bloomfield Rd., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #95-4-119-073-0410, Town of Wheatland.
- Fire Department Committee Meeting
- Fish stocking for Lilly Lake
- Just Live Temporary License for beer/wine – Labor of Love event 8/31/25 from 11:30AM -7PM