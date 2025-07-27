Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting July 28, 2025

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Set dollar amount for the Road Commissioner expenditure before having to have Board approval. Discussion,
consideration, and action if any.
- Approve a proposal for the Fire and EMS Services for the Town of Randall, Town of Wheatland, and the Village
of Twin Lakes. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Set date for Plan Commission to discuss the Non-Domesticated Animal Ordinance with the public. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- No parking signs on 400th Avenue between 105th and 110th Street. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Set dollar amount for office remodel. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.