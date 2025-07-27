Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting July 28, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of July 26, 2025 Here are the five stories that captured the most attention from readers this week. From breaking news and community initiatives to in-depth local issues, these are the headlines everyone was talking about. Catch up on the week’s top stories and stay informed about what’s happening in Racine County. Top Stories: Waterford police officer Sarah Polka […] Racine County Eye Staff

A warming climate is changing growing conditions, shifting planting zones northward A few years ago, Holly Jones started studying the micro-climate and the topography on her family farm in Crawfordsville, Iowa, about 40 miles south of Iowa City. Jones said learning more about the landscape of her fifth generation flower farm helped her recognize some of the ways weather and climate change could affect her operation. […] Olivia Cohen

Racine Starving Artist Fair 2025 The Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair returns to the DeKoven Center on August 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This nearly 60-year-old fair is the largest juried art fair in the tri-county area, with 135 booths, featuring a broad array of visual art, including painting, mixed media, glass, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, metal, […] Cheyanne Lencioni

BACR hosts youth talent show July 26 at Park High School RACINE, WI — The Black Arts Council of Racine (BACR) is hosting its first BACR Youth Talent Show on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Park High School’s theater. The youth talent show is in partnership with Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Extended Learning Program. Ages eight to 18 are welcome to display […] Grant Ritchey