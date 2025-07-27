2025 Rally For Life

Jul 27th, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.
group shot of the walkers, about 30 people
Some of the walkers

The 10th annual Rally For Life took place Saturday on Saturday under rain threatening skies. For the second year in a row, the rally added a walk to the activities. The walk started first, at Westosha Central’s track. Walkers could fuel up on donuts, cookies, and fruit. There were tickets available for the raffle prizes available all day. The money raised at the days event went to fight pancreatic cancer through the Pancreatic Cancer Network. The day is organized and run by the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association.

most of the group walking on the track
football players running on the track, other walking
Players from Central’s football team joined in for a lap. The wanted them to pick up the pace.
others walking

Two hours later the action shifted to the tennis courts for tennis and pickleball. The day is structured around tournaments of different types and levels.

