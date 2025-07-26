Local students named to UW-Whitewater spring 2025 honor roll

More than 3,500 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

The following students with local connections were named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2025 spring semester:

Bradley Becker, Twin Lakes

Lorelai Allison, Kenosha

Reese Beucher, Salem

Hunter Blaim, Bristol

Kamryn Blaim, Bristol

Jessica Bouma, Twin Lakes

Ethan Brandt, Salem

Jake Briggs, Bristol

Hannah Coots, Salem

Aleah Daniels, Salem

Evan Davis, Twin Lakes

Logan Deegan, Trevor

John Delavan, Bristol

Kyle Diedrich, Twin Lakes

Ryan Dolan, Kenosha

Mackenzie Farm, Trevor

Megan Flasch, Kenosha

Sarah Franas, Silver Lake

Kaitlyn Fritz, Kenosha

Eydie Furnett, Kenosha

Emma Giese, Kenosha

Anthony Grifo, Twin Lakes

Mikayla Hackett, Kenosha

Colin Hall, Kenosha

Walker Hansen, Twin Lakes

Timothy Harrington, Salem

Julie Jaworski, Kenosha

Logan Johnson, Silver Lake

Logan Jozefiak, Bristol

Kieran Kehoe, Twin Lakes

Adam Kessler, Kenosha

Izack Kessler, Kenosha

James Kiraly, Twin Lakes

Anthony Krause, Bristol

Brooke Lindom, Salem

Madison Lopatka, Salem

Mia Maldonado, Kenosha

Kristie Martin, Twin Lakes

Mason Mcneill, Bristol

Makayla Millhouse, Salem

Kyle Mitchell, Trevor

Will Monday, Trevor

Jordan O’Neil, Salem

Sophia Rebellato, Trevor

Tatiana Ripp, Kenosha

Michael Ruggiero, Silver Lake

Julisa Sand, Salem

Carson Schultz, Salem

Kyle Schuman, Kenosha

Payton Scoggin, Kenosha

Joseph Shaffer, Bristol

Hannah Sheline, Kenosha

Tynan Skinner, Bristol

Adrienne Smith, Kenosha

Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol

Beatrice Strehlow, Kenosha

Noah Terman, Kenosha

Monica Teumer, Trevor

Kendra Vallis, Kenosha

Natalie Wagemann, Trevor

Liv Wendt, Twin Lakes

Kara Winch, Twin Lakes

Breanna Witt, Kenosha

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“We’d like to congratulate all the students who were recognized on our Dean’s List for the spring semester,” said Robin Fox, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students – their success is paramount to the strength of our university.”

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 3,506 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester. More than 11,700 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.