Local students named to UW-Whitewater spring 2025 honor roll

More than 3,500 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.
The following students with local connections were named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2025 spring semester:
- Bradley Becker, Twin Lakes
- Lorelai Allison, Kenosha
- Reese Beucher, Salem
- Hunter Blaim, Bristol
- Kamryn Blaim, Bristol
- Jessica Bouma, Twin Lakes
- Ethan Brandt, Salem
- Jake Briggs, Bristol
- Hannah Coots, Salem
- Aleah Daniels, Salem
- Evan Davis, Twin Lakes
- Logan Deegan, Trevor
- John Delavan, Bristol
- Kyle Diedrich, Twin Lakes
- Ryan Dolan, Kenosha
- Mackenzie Farm, Trevor
- Megan Flasch, Kenosha
- Sarah Franas, Silver Lake
- Kaitlyn Fritz, Kenosha
- Eydie Furnett, Kenosha
- Emma Giese, Kenosha
- Anthony Grifo, Twin Lakes
- Mikayla Hackett, Kenosha
- Colin Hall, Kenosha
- Walker Hansen, Twin Lakes
- Timothy Harrington, Salem
- Julie Jaworski, Kenosha
- Logan Johnson, Silver Lake
- Logan Jozefiak, Bristol
- Kieran Kehoe, Twin Lakes
- Adam Kessler, Kenosha
- Izack Kessler, Kenosha
- James Kiraly, Twin Lakes
- Anthony Krause, Bristol
- Brooke Lindom, Salem
- Madison Lopatka, Salem
- Mia Maldonado, Kenosha
- Kristie Martin, Twin Lakes
- Mason Mcneill, Bristol
- Makayla Millhouse, Salem
- Kyle Mitchell, Trevor
- Will Monday, Trevor
- Jordan O’Neil, Salem
- Sophia Rebellato, Trevor
- Tatiana Ripp, Kenosha
- Michael Ruggiero, Silver Lake
- Julisa Sand, Salem
- Carson Schultz, Salem
- Kyle Schuman, Kenosha
- Payton Scoggin, Kenosha
- Joseph Shaffer, Bristol
- Hannah Sheline, Kenosha
- Tynan Skinner, Bristol
- Adrienne Smith, Kenosha
- Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol
- Beatrice Strehlow, Kenosha
- Noah Terman, Kenosha
- Monica Teumer, Trevor
- Kendra Vallis, Kenosha
- Natalie Wagemann, Trevor
- Liv Wendt, Twin Lakes
- Kara Winch, Twin Lakes
- Breanna Witt, Kenosha
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“We’d like to congratulate all the students who were recognized on our Dean’s List for the spring semester,” said Robin Fox, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students – their success is paramount to the strength of our university.”
The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 3,506 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester. More than 11,700 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.