Rain in the forecast
Jul 25th, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.
Isolated thunderstorms possible along the WI/IL border late this
evening. Chance of a heavy thunderstorm.
An Air Quality Advisory from yesterday continues until 11 PM.
Saturday,showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely between 10am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thunderstorm chances continue Saturday, with additional chances for storms during the early and middle portions of next week.
Heat index values between 95 and 105 are expected for Sunday and
Monday, potentially continuing into Tuesday.
