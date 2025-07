Paris School honor roll 2024-25 third trimester

Wisconsin refuses to release voter roll without payment following DOJ request The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has declined to immediately turn over its statewide voter registration list to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), citing state law requiring payment of a public records fee. The request came as part of a broader DOJ effort to examine whether states are complying with the Help America Vote Act […] Heather Asiyanbi

20% of older adults commit suicide in Wisconsin. Here’s what can be done to fix that. Earl Lowrie doesn’t spend a day of retirement without thinking about suicide. The disabled 66-year-old lives with two grandchildren in the village of Cameron in northwest Wisconsin, where he is $50,000 in debt and suffering from multiple autoimmune diseases. Nowadays, Lowrie spends his time trying to elude a pernicious voice, telling him “there really isn’t […] Sreejita Patra

Trump illegally withheld Head Start payments, government watchdog says The Health and Human Services Department illegally withheld payments from Head Start for the first months of President Donald Trump’s term, a government watchdog reported Wednesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner HHS payments for Head Start this year were significantly behind schedule compared with 2024. That violated the Impoundment Control Act, a law […] Jacob Fischler

What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself from Lyme disease As summer reaches its peak, more people are spending time outdoors to take advantage of the warm weather. However, the season also brings an increased risk of tick exposure and the potential for tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease. Most Lyme cases occur in June and July. Tick-Bite ER Visits Hit 8-Year High Emergency room […] Racine County Eye Staff