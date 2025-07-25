2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Animal auctions a highlight of the fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair.

The large animal sale starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16. The small animal sale takes place Sunday, Aug. 17, starting at 1 p.m.

The fair puts the purpose of the auctions as:

Promote the development of young people.

Develop a clear understanding and appreciation of the livestock-meat industry.

Teach young people skills in livestock/meat production.

Promote quality meat.

Provide an opportunity to promote the importance of the livestock and small animal industry to rural and urban business communities.

Develop responsibility in young people.

Need a good reason to participate as a bidder in the auctions? How about these, also offered by the fair:

Support 4-H and other youth organizations.

Advertise your business.

Procure high quality, home grown meat for your freezer.

Obtain complimentary ribbons to show your involvement.

Publicly show support of this program (some of your donations may be tax deductible).

If you’re a beginner don’t fear; the folks running the auction will give you the instruction you need.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.