2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Animal auctions a highlight of the fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH
For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair.
The large animal sale starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16. The small animal sale takes place Sunday, Aug. 17, starting at 1 p.m.
The fair puts the purpose of the auctions as:
- Promote the development of young people.
- Develop a clear understanding and appreciation of the livestock-meat industry.
- Teach young people skills in livestock/meat production.
- Promote quality meat.
- Provide an opportunity to promote the importance of the livestock and small animal industry to rural and urban business communities.
- Develop responsibility in young people.
Need a good reason to participate as a bidder in the auctions? How about these, also offered by the fair:
- Support 4-H and other youth organizations.
- Advertise your business.
- Procure high quality, home grown meat for your freezer.
- Obtain complimentary ribbons to show your involvement.
- Publicly show support of this program (some of your donations may be tax deductible).
- If you’re a beginner don’t fear; the folks running the auction will give you the instruction you need.
This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.