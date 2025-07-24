Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue chief to retire; Village Board hires recruiter to find replacement

From Al Carr’s swearing in as Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue chief in June 2024 /WOTI file photo

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Al Carr will be re-retiring, he said at Village Board meeting Monday.

The Village Board also Monday hired a consultant to conduct a search for his replacement.

Former fire Chief James Lejcar resigned in November 2023, amidst controversy about department operations and interactions with local businesses. Carr, a retired Kenosha Fire Department officer and Salem Lakes resident, was appointed temporary safety coordinator by the Village Board in the wake of Lejcar’s resignation to serve as a knowledgeable liaison between the department and neighboring departments, county dispatch, the fire department, the Fire Commission and village administration. Then in December 2023, Carr was appointed interim chief while a process for naming a chief was created. In June of 2024, Carr was sworn in as chief.

Carr pointed our Monday that his assumption of the chief role was always intended to be short-term.

“As you know, I flunked retirement the first time, came back to help the community and my family is telling me it’s time to retire a second time,” Carr said.

The fire chief will actually be chosen by the village Fire Commission, in one of its statutory duties. However, the Village Board will fund the search consultant.

The board hired Innovative Public Advisors to conduct the search for candidates and help facilitate the hiring process for the commission for no more than $13,000.

In its proposal, IPA outlined a process taking about six weeks to a hire.

Village President Rita Bucur said she felt the hiring of outside help to conduct the search was necessary because staff did not have the qualifications to conduct the recruitment.

“To be honest, with as damaged of a reputation as we have, it’s not going to be easy,” Bucur said. “This is one of the most important roles in our village. In my personal opinion, I think it’s very important that we do everything we can to make sure we’re getting the right person.

“Could we try to do it ourself?” Bucur asked. “Sure, but would we be putting our best foot forward on such an important position in our community? I don’t think so.”

Village attorney Remzy Bitar said it was not unusual for a village Fire Commission to work with a consultant to guide the recruitment process.

A motion was made to hire IPA by Trustee Bill Hopkins and seconded by Trustee Ron Gandt. The motion was approved by a unanimous voice vote.