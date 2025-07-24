Hot Thursday, rain and storms likely

It will be another hot day in Western Kenosha County Thursday, but with some difference from Wednesday’s experience.

It will be hot, but not quite as hot as yesterday, with a high of 91, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Heat index values could be as high as 98. That combination is apparently not enough to trigger a NWS heat advisory, as we had Wednesday.

It also may rain. Showers and thunderstorms could occur anytime today, but are most likely after 4 p.m. Chance of rain is 60 percent. A lesser chance of rain continues through the night and into Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will moderate some over the weekend, but crank back up into the 90s Monday, then drop all the way to a high in the 70s Wednesday.