July 23, 2025 lake test results: Lilly Lake beach, Rock Lake closed to swimming; restrictions removed for Lance Park beach, Old Settlers Park beach and Silver Lake Park beach

Lilly Lake beach and Rock Lake are still closed to swimming after re-sampling by Kenosha County on Tuesday showed elevated levels of E.coli in those locations.

Closures at Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake and Silver Lake County Park beach and a swim caution at Lance Park beach were lifted after Tuesday’s resampling showed E.coli within acceptable levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Tuesday that kept closures in place at Rock Lake and Lilly Lake were:

Rock Lake — 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL

Lilly Lake — >2419.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Results from Tuesday that lifted closures and caution were:

Lance Park Beach — 166.0 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers County Park — 71.0 E.coli/100 mL

Silver Lake County Park — 18.0 E.coli/100 mL