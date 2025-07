The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Kenosha County, about half of Wisconsin and much of the midsection of the US.

The local advisory is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday. With temps reaching the low 90s, heat index values could reach 100 to 105 during the advisory period.

There’s also a chance of rain, mostly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. A greater chance of rain kicks in Thursday afternoon.