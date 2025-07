Wisconsin’s race for governor by the numbers; millions expected to be raised for 2026 election MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest fundraising numbers and campaign spending in Wisconsin’s closely watched race for governor shed some light on how the contest is shaping up more than a year before voters will start casting ballots. This story also appeared in Associated Press Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has yet to say whether he will seek […] Scott Bauer

Medicaid cuts are likely to worsen mental health care in rural America Across the nation, Medicaid is the single largest payer for mental health care, and in rural America, residents disproportionately rely on the public insurance program. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner But Medicaid cuts in the massive tax and spending bill signed into law earlier this month will worsen mental health disparities in those […] Nada Hassanein

Gerald Wridt, 79, of Racine – Obituary Gerald Wridt, “Jerry,” 79, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie following a courageous three-month battle with kidney failure. A proud U.S. Army veteran and retired designer at Snap-On Tools, Jerry was deeply devoted to his family, his passions, and his community. He is survived by his […] Racine County Eye Staff

Aging Well 2025: Vendors sought for senior resource fairs Join Racine County Eye for Aging Well 2025: Two comprehensive senior resource fairs, free events for seniors, caregivers, friends, and family members. 🗓 September 30, 2025 – Aging Well Time: 2:00 – 6:00 PM Location: Fountain Banquet Hall Details: A community-focused event for seniors and their caregivers, featuring resources, support, and wellness activities. Price: Single […] Denise Lockwood