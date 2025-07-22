July 22, 2025 lake test results: Lilly Lake, Silver Lake Park beach, Rock Lake & Old Settlers Park Beach closed to swimming; Lance Park under swim caution

Lilly Lake, Silver Lake County Park beach on Silver Lake, Rock Lake and Old Settlers Park Beach on Paddock Lake are closed to swimming and Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes is under a swim caution after sampling Monday by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Monday that prompted the closures and alcaution were:

Lilly Lake — greater than 2429 E.coli /100mL

Silver Lake Park — 1986 E.coli/100mL

Rock Lake — 1230 E.coli/100mL

Old Settlers Park Beach — 2419 E.coli/100mL.

