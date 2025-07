Woman shot multiple times July 22, suspect in stand-off with police RACINE, WI — A woman was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, and the man who shot her was engaged in a police stand-off at the time this article was published. According to note posted to the Racine Police Department’s Facebook page, Racine residents and visitors […] Heather Asiyanbi

Candidates, incumbents for 2026 elections report current campaign finance numbers With the fields for the 2026 elections still shaping up, incumbents and candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and governor’s office turned in their campaign finance reports over the last week. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Gov. Tony Evers, who has not yet announced whether he will run for a third term, reported […] Baylor Spears

William Petri, 77, of East Troy – Obituary William Petri, “Bill,” 77, of East Troy and formerly of Racine, passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Vietnam War veteran, Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who brought joy, wit, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Linda Reske, 86, of Racine – Obituary Linda Reske, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025. A devoted mother, grandmother, and nature enthusiast, Linda lived a vibrant life rooted in family, work, and the great outdoors. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. A Life of Dedication and Joy Born in Racine on […] Racine County Eye Staff