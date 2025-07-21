Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 21, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion regarding borrowing for Capital Improvement Projects
- Composition of the Sex Offender Residency Board
- Change Orders #2, in the amount of $3,315.00, and Payment Request #2, in the amount of $396,382.59, for 2025 Utilities and Roadway Project
- Purchase of a replacement front-end loader, from Miller-Bradford in the amount of $235,166.00
- Replacement Primary Sludge Pit 6” Full Port Plug Valve and Gear Box, from Dorner Company, in the amount of $10,550.00.
- Ordinance 2025.07-96, an Ordinance adopting an amendment, to the Village of Salem Lakes Land Use Maps (Maps 23, 24 & 25). The Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168-0443 (Owner & Applicant) has requested the land use designation on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-214-0220, located in the Southeast ¼ of Section
21, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes be amended from “PR-1 Park and Recreational” and “C-1 Primary Environmental Corridor” to “R-4 Suburban Single-Family Residential” and “ C-1 Primary Environmental Corridor” . For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the east side 269th Avenue Approximately 650 feet north of the intersection with CTH ‘SA’.
- Ordinance 2025.07-97, an Ordinance adopting an amendment, to the Village of Salem Lakes Zoning Map. The Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168-0443 (Owner & Applicant) has requested the zoning designations on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-214-0220, located in the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes be amended from (PR-1) Park Recreational District to (R-4) Urban Single-Family Residential District & (C-1) Lowland Resource Conservancy District. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the east side of 269th Avenue approximately 650 feet north of the intersection with CTH ‘SA’.
- Ordinance 2025.07-94, an Ordinance adopting an amendment, to the Village of Salem Lakes Land Use Maps (Maps 23, 24 & 25). The Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168-0443 (Owner & Applicant) has requested the land use designation on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-213-0575, located in the Southwest ¼ of Section 21, Township 1North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes be amended from “PR-1 Park and Recreational” and “C-1 Primary Environmental Corridor” to “R-4 Suburban Single-Family Residential’ and “C-1 Primary Environmental Corridor”. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on 278th Avenue approximately 280 feet south of 103rd Street.
- Ordinance 2025.07-95, an Ordinance adopting an amendment, to the Village of Salem Lakes Zoning Map. The Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168-0443 (Owner & Applicant) has requested the zoning designation on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-213-0575, located in the Southwest ¼ of Section 21, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes be amended from (PR-1) Park Recreational District to (R-4) Urban Single-Family Residential District & (C-1) Lowland Resource Conservancy District. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on 278th Avenue approximately 280 feet south of 103rd Street.
- An Ordinance to amend the adopted Zoning Map for the Village of Salem Lakes from (A-1) Agricultural Preservation District, (C-2) Upland Resource Conservancy District & (C-1) Lowland Resource Conservancy District to (A-1) Agricultural Preservation District, (C-2) Upland Resource Conservancy District, (R-1) Rural Residential District & (C-1)
Lowland Resource Conservancy District on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-331-0300, located in the North ½ of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. Larry Holst, 12521 Bristol Rd., Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner & Applicant). For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the north side of 122nd Street approximately ½
mile west of Rock Lake Road.
- A Resolution approving a Certified Survey Map (stamped received June 4, 2025 by Planning & Development) to create one (1) 5.3-acre parcel from Tax Parcel #70-4-120- 331-0300, located in part of the North Half of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. Larry Noel Holst, 12521 Bristol Road, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner & Applicant). For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the north side of 122nd Street approximately ½ mile west of Rock Lake Road.
- A request from Armana Brothers LLC, 12417 Antioch Road, Trevor, WI 53179 (Owner), Arthur J. Jonas Jr., 12417 Antioch Road, Trevor, WI 53179 (Agent), requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow a restaurant with outdoor dining, recreation and entertainment in the (B-3) Highway Business District on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-354-0841, located in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the east side of STH ‘83’ between 124th Street and 124 Place (The Firepit).
- Survey results to allow ATV/UTV on County highways with speed limits of 35mph or less
- Discussion regarding the potential acquisition of parcel 70-4-120-303-0926, located on the SE corner of County Highway W and 114th St in the hamlet of Wilmot, for a public parking lot
- Planning and funding for future Fire Chief open position – seeking salary range authorization and permission to hire Innovative Public Advisors, a recruiting firm, for $12,500 to assist the Fire Commission in recruiting and filling the open position
- Closed session for: Negotiations on IAFF Fire and Rescue Union Contract wages and other terms and conditions.