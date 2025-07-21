Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 21, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye stories, July 18, 2025 Missed the headlines this week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye, from major company moves and tragic local news to inspiring small business openings and thrilling sports moments. Catch up below on the stories your neighbors are talking about. Top Stories: Conclusion: Stay tuned for more stories and local updates […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Goofy: Featured Pet for July 18, 2025 Goofy is a stunning 7-month-old pup with tan and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Gorgeous Boy This sweet boy weighs 44 pounds and has handsome coat markings and different-colored eyes. He needs a little patience as he gets to know new people and spaces. Fixed, Vaccinated, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Trump’s DOJ wants voter lists, election info from 9 states, including Wisconsin The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking the voter registration lists of several states — representing data on millions of Americans — and other election information ahead of the 2026 midterms, raising fears about how the Trump administration plans to use the information. The DOJ is also demanding Colorado turn over all records related to […] Jonathan Shorman

How to prep for Racine child care this school year RACINE, WI — As summer winds down and students across Racine County gear up for the 2025–26 academic year, Racine County Eye is thrilled to publish our Back to School 2025 guide, this one focusing on child care. Explore the full guide here. Whether you’re a parent, student, educator, or community member, you’ll find helpful […] Grant Ritchey