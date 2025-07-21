A word from our sponsors: Riverview School District Begins Critical Facility Upgrades Following Successful Referendum

Note: This is a paid announcement from Riverview School District — DH
Silver Lake, WI — Riverview School District has officially begun work on a series of vital facility upgrades and safety enhancements funded by the community’s approval of a $7 million capital referendum. These updates, many of which are already underway this summer, are part of the district’s continued commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and welcoming learning environment for all students and staff.
“The community’s investment is already making a meaningful impact,” said Superintendent Kimberly Taylor. “These upgrades are not only addressing aging infrastructure and safety needs, but they are also creating a more modern and secure learning space for our students. We’re incredibly thankful for the strong support from our voters.”
Among the most significant projects currently in progress:
- Boiler System Replacement – Demolition has begun, with new, high-efficiency boilers scheduled to be operational by early September 2025.
- Card Key Access System – Enhancing school security, this upgrade is on track for completion by the end of July 2025.
- VOIP Phone System – A new voice-over-IP phone system will modernize internal communication and be fully functional by the start of the school year.
- Fencing Near Train Tracks – To increase perimeter safety, new chain link fencing will be installed in early August.
- Gym Door Replacement – New gymnasium doors are currently on order, with installation planned once materials arrive.
- Cafeteria Ductwork Replacement – Work to update air handling unit ductwork is scheduled for this summer.
- Rooftop Unit (RTU) Replacement – A failed rooftop HVAC unit will be replaced as soon as materials are delivered.
- Building Automation System – A phased installation is underway to better control the heating system, rooftop unit, and select areas. Full replacement of remaining RTUs and controls will be completed in summer 2026.
- Crisis Alert System –This alert system is designed to give staff the ability to alert authorities and initiate an emergency lockdown from anywhere in the building by using a crisis badge. This system should be working for the start of the school year.
“These upgrades represent more than maintenance; they are about ensuring our schools are ready to meet today’s safety standards and tomorrow’s learning needs,” said Taylor.
The referendum, passed in April of 2025, was designed to fund critical infrastructure improvements, safety enhancements, and needed updates to classroom furniture and playground equipment.
The district will continue to provide updates to the community as projects progress.
For more information about the referendum and project timeline, please visit https://www.silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us/o/slj1sd/page/referendum-2025.
Contact:
Kimberly Taylor
Superintendent, Riverview School District
ktaylor@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us