2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Open Class specials tie in to “Let the Good Times Grow”

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The 2025 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the theme of “Let the Good Times Grow.”

The specials are in the following areas:

Plants & Soil Science

Arts & Crafts

Knitting & Crocheting

Flowers & Plants

Photography

Clothing

Home Furnishings

Foods & Nutrition

Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information (scroll to page 11 for list). The initial deadline is July 25, but entries are accepted with a late fee until Aug. 8

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.