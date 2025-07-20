Units responding for crash in Randall

At about 9:56 a.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highways KD and F in Randall.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over.
