Units responding for man down in Paddock Lake

At about 2:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a man down at 69th Street and 248th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Man fell on roadway. Bleeding from chin.
