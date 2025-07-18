Units responding for man down in Paddock Lake

Jul 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a man down at 69th Street and 248th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Man fell on roadway. Bleeding from chin.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives