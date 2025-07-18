Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Jul 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:11 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash in the 33700 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over.

Uncategorized

