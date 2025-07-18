Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 8:11 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash in the 33700 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:11 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash in the 33700 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress