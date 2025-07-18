July 18, 2025 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach & Center Lake opened for swimming

Jul 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

A swim closure for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and a swim caution for Center Lake have been removed after re-sampling by Kenosha County showed E.coli levels within normal range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Thursday that prompted lifting the closure and caution were:

  • PHLA beach 118.0 E.coli/100 mL
  • Center Lake 46.0 E.coli/100 mL
