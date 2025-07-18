2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Demo derby for crunching, crashing fun

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The sound of the fenders of two cars crunching can be sickening — unless you’re at the Kenosha County Fair’s demolition derby

There will be plenty of intentional crunching at the Wilmot Raceway on the fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 17, starting at 1 p.m. with International Demolition Derby. More information — including how to enter — available here.

In demolition derby, competitors try to disable each other’s vehicles by running into them. The last driver with a car that can still get around is the winner.

The demo derbies always draw a good crowd to the grandstand. Seeing all the destructive action of the derbies is included in the gate admission.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.