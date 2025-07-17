July 17, 2025 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach remains closed; Center Lake under swim caution

A swim closure remains in effect for the Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and Center Lake is under a swim advisory after re-sampling by Kenosha County Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Wednesday that prompted the closure at PHLA was 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL.

The result from Wednesday that prompted the advisory at Center Lake was 921.0 E.coli/100 mL

Both locations were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.