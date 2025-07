Racine Lifeguard Team to Demonstrate EMILY Rescue Drone at Milwaukee Air and Water Show Racine’s Lifeguard Program will take center stage during the 2025 Waterstone Bank Air and Water Show on July 19 and 20, showcasing a live water rescue simulation using the EMILY Rescue Drone along Milwaukee’s lakefront. Lifesaving Tech in Action The EMILY Rescue Drone—short for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving LanYard—will be featured during the water portion of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kemarion Shannon, 21, of Racine – Obituary Kemarion Shannon, 21, of Racine, passed away on July 4, 2025. He was a passionate music artist and basketball enthusiast whose vibrant spirit touched countless lives. Born in Racine on February 28, 2004, Kemarion was the beloved son of Shante Jackson and Terry Shannon. He is survived by his devoted family and friends who will […] Racine County Eye Staff

Triple Crown: Adam Haas wins 3rd MMA world championship in Brazil KENOSHA, WI — Adam Haas has officially etched his name in youth MMA history. The Shoreland High School standout and Kenosha native secured his third world title in dominating fashion, capturing gold in the U18-74.9 kg division at the 2025 GAMMA Youth MMA World Championships in São Paulo, Brazil. Representing Team USA, Haas stood atop […] Nick Payne

Crystal Churchija, 34, of Racine – Obituary Crystal Churchija, 34, of Racine, passed away on July 14, 2025, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following a lifelong journey with complex health conditions. Despite her challenges, Crystal lived a life filled with love, strength, and a deep appreciation for beauty and music. She is survived by her loving mother and caretaker, Maria Candido, along […] Racine County Eye Staff