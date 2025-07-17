A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Tennis Association’s 2025 Rally for Life is July 26

$6 billion federal education funding freeze puts Racine after-school programs, students at risk A sudden freeze on federal education grants is threatening over $800,000 in Racine Unified School District funding—jeopardizing vital after-school programs, staff positions, and family support services right before the school year begins. $6 billion federal education funding freeze puts Racine after-school programs, students at risk was first posted on July 16, 2025 at 5:00 pm.©2024 […] Heather Asiyanbi

Senate votes to move ahead with Trump's request for $9 billion in spending cuts WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Tuesday advanced President Donald Trump's request to cancel some $9 billion in previously approved spending, overcoming concerns from some lawmakers about what the rescissions could mean for impoverished people around the globe and for public radio and television stations in their home states. Associated Press

SC Johnson to relocate 170 employees from Chicago to Racine-area facilities by 2026 SC Johnson will move 170 employees from its Chicago office to Mount Pleasant by 2026 in a phased relocation tied to recent organizational changes. Denise Lockwood

Racine Concert Band to Feature Local Vocalist and Clarinet Soloist in July 20 Performance The Racine Concert Band continues its 103rd season of free summer concerts with a performance on Sunday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park outside Festival Hall. The concert will feature longtime local favorite Jeanie Hatfield and clarinetist Jacob Wolf, a recent graduate of Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music. Racine County Eye Staff