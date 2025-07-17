2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Still time to enter Fairest of the Fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

There is still time to enter the Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair contest.

The Fairest of the Fair winner selected this year will reign from January 2026 – January 2027 and will represent Kenosha County Fair at the State of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition in January 2027. The Kenosha County Fair Fairest of the Fair will be given a $1,000 scholarship and a Lifetime Membership to the Kenosha County Fair.

The Fairest of the Fair winner will serve as an ambassador of the Kenosha County Fair and represent the Fair during a year of official duties, including appearances at local events and parades.

To be a contestant you need to meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

Legal resident of Kenosha County, either city or rural area for at least one year.

Childless while competing for the Fairest of the Fair and if selected Fairest of the Fair will remain childless during the tenure

More information on duties and eligibility is available here.

Crowning will take place Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., on the Creekside Stage.

The deadline to enter is July 28, 2025. An application is available here