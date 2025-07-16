Warm maybe wet Wednesday, then cooler for a bit

Wednesday should see hot temperatures and likely some rain later, but high temps are expected to moderate noticeably for a few days starting Thursday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday’s high temp is expected to reach 90. The high temperature Thursday is expected to be 76. High temps are expected to continue to be in the high 70s, low 80s through Monday.

Rain and maybe a thunderstorm is likely later Wednesday and Wednesday evening. The next significant chance of rain after that is 50 percent on Saturday.