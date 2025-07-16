July 16, 2025 lake test results: Center Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach closed to swimming; North Shore Association beach, PHLA Diving Board and Rock Lake reopen to swimming

Center Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake remain closed to swimming and PHLA Diving Board, North Shore Association on Paddock Lake and Rock Lake reopened to swimming after re-sampling by Kenosha County Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted the closures were:

Center Lake 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL.

PHLA beach 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those two locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

The results from Tuesday that prompted lifting swimming closures and advisories from earlier this week were:

North Shore Association 10.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA diving board 78.0 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake 50.0 E.coli/100 mL