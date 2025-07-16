2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Get ready for the fair!

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement — DH

The Kenosha County Fair is right around the corner.

The fair will take place this year from Aug. 13-17 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot adjacent to Wilmot Union High School. The theme this year is “Let the Good Time Grow.” Daily admission is $12 for 12 years old and above. Ages 7 to 11 are $6 a day and children 6 and under are free. Seniors 65 and older have daily admission of $8. Active or retired military (must show ID) are $8 daily. Season tickets are: Adults (12 and over) $40 and children ages 7-11 $15.

Lifetime memberships are $325.

NTPA Tractor Pulls on Friday night require a $10 Grandstand Fee.

Racing on Saturday night requires a $15 Grandstand Fee for ages 13+; 12 and under $5, Pit Pass (all ages) $20 (with paid Fair Admission).

The fair is a truly something for everyone event with animals, art, rides, music, racing, food and more. It’s the ultimate all ages experience.

