July 15, 2025 lake test results: Center Lake, Rock Lake, North Shore Association, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach closed to swimming; PHLA diving board area under swim caution

Center Lake, Rock Lake and North Shore Association and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake are closed to swimming and the PHLA diving board area is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels in those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closures and caution were:

Center Lake 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL.

North Shore Association 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL

Rock Lake 1300 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 3 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 91 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 81 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake >2419 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 20 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 5 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1300 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 33 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 23 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association >2419 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 387 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 14 E.coli/100mL.