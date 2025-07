Innocent bystander killed in Racine shooting; Police seek public’s help Racine police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday morning. Officials are calling the incident “senseless” and asking for the public’s help identifying the shooters.Innocent bystander killed in Racine shooting; Police seek public’s help was first posted on July 15, 2025 at 3:10 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". […] Denise Lockwood

The tariff-driven inflation that economists feared begins to emerge WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation rose last month to its highest level since February as President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs push up the cost of a range of goods, including furniture, clothing, and large appliances. This story also appeared in Associated Press Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Tuesday, up […] Associated Press

Wisconsin joins lawsuit seeking release of school funding withheld by Trump administration Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined 23 states and the District of Columbia Monday in suing the Trump administration for withholding $6.8 billion meant for six U.S. Department of Education programs, which help support English language learners, migrants, low-income children, adult learners and others. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The funds, approved in the Full-Year […] Baylor Spears

Back-to-School Vaccination Guide 2025: A Parent’s Complete Resource Your essential guide to understanding vaccination requirements, schedules, and making informed decisions for your child’s health Understanding the 2025 Vaccination Schedule The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have released updated vaccination schedules for 2025, emphasizing that immunizations remain “the safest and most cost-effective way of preventing disease, […] Racine County Eye Staff