Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting July 16, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $87,597.26as a final pay request for the 2024 Street Improvement Project.
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order #5989 to Morton Salt for the purchase of 125 tons of road deicing salt at a price per ton of $87.42, totaling $10,927.50
- Discussion of yard waste collection bid results and possible action on yard waste collection bid results.
- Authorize the village staff to pay Wade Landscaping, Inc for tub grinding services, at a cost not to exceed $10,687.50
- Authorize Village Staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $4,371.83 as final pay request for the 2024 village hall parking lot improvement project.