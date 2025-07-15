Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting July 16, 2025

Back to school 2025: Your complete guide for Racine County families Back to School season in Racine County means more than just school supply shopping — it’s about making informed decisions to support your child’s health, learning, and wellbeing. This guide covers essential tips from top health and education authorities, including how to manage screen time, support mental health, and prep for academic success in 2025. […] Denise Lockwood

RUSD aims for 75% literacy proficiency and to outperform other districts by 2027 RACINE, WI — Racine Unified School District’s (RUSD) goal is to have 75% of students in PreK-3rd grade reach literacy proficiency and to outperform the state’s five largest districts by 2027. Early literacy performance in third grade serves as an indicator for evaluating reading development. The district also measures how many words per minute a student […] Grant Ritchey

Back-to-School Safety Tips: Helping Children Start the Year Securely As families prepare for the upcoming school year, safety should be top of mind for students, parents, and the community. From getting to school safely to staying protected online, here are key reminders and tips to ensure a safe and confident return to class. Walking and Biking to School School Bus Safety Online & Digital […] Racine County Eye Staff

School Supply Drive Roundup: Where Racine Families Can Find Help A comprehensive guide to free supplies, donation drives, and budget-friendly shopping options across Racine County As the 2025-26 school year approaches, the cost of school supplies continues to strain family budgets. With basic supply lists often exceeding $100 per child, many Racine County families are seeking assistance to ensure their children start the year prepared. […] Racine County Eye Staff